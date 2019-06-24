Draining rain water

The National Highway Authority started the 10.71km long Multan Road extension project from Thokar Niaz Beg to Hudiara Drain some years ago. After the new government came to power, the construction work lost the touch of urgency. When it was restarted after its redesign from eight to six lanes, the project couldn’t pick up the momentum of construction required for such a critical distance on Multan Road that serves as an entry and exit to the provincial metropolis. The rainwater drain supposed to be built on both sides of the road has been left incomplete on many locations, despite the fact that monsoon season has already begun and Lahore has had its first torrential downpour. Since the level of the road has been raised by some feet at some locations, the rainwater gushes into the low-lying areas in the absence of the rainwater drain. Typically, sewage drain of village Dina Nath at 16km Multan road passes under the main road towards the river. Now the rainwater from Multan Road, in the absence of a rainwater drain, fills up the sewage drain. As a result, houses in the village face a backwater thrust that makes the lives of the residents miserable. Will the NHA complete the project on a top priority to alleviate the miseries of the people?

Iftekhar A Khan

Lahore