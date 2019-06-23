Farzam, Noor win doubles tennis title

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Farzam Raja and Noor Muhammad won the open doubles final beating Muhammad Yahya and Imran Shahid in the Captain Junaid Shaheed Tennis Tournament at the 502 Workshop Tennis Club.

The pair won 6-2, 6-4 to land the title.

Major General Rehan Akbar Baki was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners.

He appreciated Director Tournament Inamul Haq’s efforts for holding the event in the name of Shaheed.

Inam thanked chief guest for taking time out of his busy schedule. Inam also congratulated newly elected President PLTA Dr Raheel Siddiqui.