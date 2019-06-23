Criticism of budget discounted: Pervez Khattak advises Opp to suggest measures for masses welfare

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday defended the budget and asked the opposition to give suggestions for the welfare of the masses instead of making criticism for the sake of criticism.

“The federal budget was prepared and presented keeping in view the present economic and financial condition of the country.

The opposition’s criticism is without any reason,” he said this while addressing various functions in his hometown of the Nowshera district.

The defence minister inaugurated various development schemes, attended receptions and spoke at a function where several workers quit the Awami National Party (ANP) and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Pervez Khattak believed the present government had inherited the poor economy from the past rulers.

He blamed the previous federal government for the raise in debts and hike in a mark-up. “But the people will see improvement in the situation soon,” he promised.

Coming down hard on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the defence minister said both the parties ruled the country for a long time but did nothing to improve the lot of the poor.

He said the PML-N and the PPP leaders would not be able to deceive the people again, adding all those who had looted the exchequer would have to face accountability, come what may.

Pervez Khattak criticised the ANP and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl as well. He said corruption was at its peak during the rules of ANP-PPP and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal of which the JUI-F was a component.

He hoped Prime Minister Imran Khan would make the country an economic power. “People may face some difficulties in the initial days of the government but things will improve and they will feel a change in the ultimate analysis,” he said.

The federal minister welcomed the recent visit of the Qatari emir. Pointing to agreements inked with Qatar during the visit, he hoped these would bring positive impacts on the economy.

Earlier, Pervez Khattak inaugurated solar tube well at Maulanabad area of Manki Shareef and water sewerage scheme. He opened a gas supply project at Watar Soryakhel.

The defence minister attended a reception hosted by Syed Lali Shah Khattak and Sajjad Khan Khattak.

Two influential families from Cherat in Khattak Nama quit the ANP and joined the PTI as well in his presence. KP Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khan Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheddin Kakakhel and Tehsil Councillor Riaz Ali addressed the gatherings.