Mon Jun 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

13,000 candidates appear in UAF entrance test

National

FAISALABAD: The first entrance test for the undergraduate programmes of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad was held here on Sunday. Total 13 centres were set up for the entrance test across the province in which 13,000 students participated. As many as 8,500 students took part in the main campus while the rest of the students appeared in other 12 centres. UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Director Admissions Dr Shahbaz Talib and others inspected the arrangements.

