NAB Sukkur requests govt to put Jakhrani on ECL

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has requested the federal government to put Aijaz Jakhrani, the Adviser to the CM Sindh on Prisons and Inter Provincial Coordination, on ECL for his alleged involvement in mega corruption, including having assets against Benami accounts and others. Reports said the DG NAB Sukkur had written a letter to the federal government explaining that the Adviser to the CM Sindh was allegedly involved in corruption, making assets against Benamis. He said in the letter that the inquiry against Jakhrani and his frontmen Nirmal Das, Bhool Chand, Kamlesh Kumar and Abdul Razzaque was underway. The DG then requested the government to put their names on ECL as they planned to go abroad. He has also written another letter to the State Bank of Pakistan, requesting to get the information about his and all his frontmen’s accounts. It may be mentioned that Aijaz Jakhrani has already acquired protective bail from the Sindh High Court.