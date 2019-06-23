Interviews for new Gomal University VC begin

PESHAWAR: At a time when the Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan is in turmoil due to an ongoing tussle between the administration and a number of faculty members, the interviews for appointing a new vice-chancellor have reportedly started.

The present Vice-Chancellor, Dr Mohammad Sarwar, is completing his three-year tenure on July 28. He is said to be a candidate again though his inability to run the university affairs smoothly could spoil his chances.

Reports said the interviews are being conducted in Lahore, which is a bit strange as the university is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the interview process could have been done in Peshawar or Islamabad.

The search committee for selecting the vice-chancellors of public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is headed by scientist and former federal minister Dr Attaur Rahman. Some of the past selections made by the committee were criticized.

There were said to about a dozen candidates for the vice-chancellor s job at Gomal University. One of the prominent candidates is Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, who belongs to Dera Ismail Khan and had served as the vice-chancellor of Gomal University in the past. In his case and also of Dr Sarwar, their performance as the vice-chancellor at this university would have to be taken in view during the selection process.

Dr Sarwar has become controversial as many faculty members have criticized his decisions and gone to the court against him.

The faculty members were hoping that the end of his term as vice-chancellor would remove an irritant in the smooth functioning of the university. The teachings staff have been running a campaign for the removal of Dr Sarwar and acting registrar Dilnawaz as they believe they have damaged Gomal University, which is the second oldest university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the University of Peshawar.