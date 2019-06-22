close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Residents protest delay in Balakot hospital reconstruction

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

MANSEHRA: The residents staged protest against what they said the prolonged delay in reconstruction of tehsil hospital in Balakot, which was destroyed in the devastating earthquake in 2005.

“The only hospital in Balakot was destroyed in 2005 earthquake. And the authorities started work on the hospital at an alternative place. However, the project couldn’t be completed despite passage of two years,” said Mohammad Naqash, a local, told the protesters.

The protesters, who were holding banners and placards, assembled at central bazaar and marched through various roads. They also raised slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and local lawmakers, demanding an immediate completion of the hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar