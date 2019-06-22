Philippines agree to join China probe over boat sinking

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANILA: China and the Philippines agreed to conduct a joint inquiry over the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in disputed waters, President Rodrigo Duterte´s spokesman said Saturday. The June 9 incident, when the two boats collided in the South China Sea, has sparked public outrage. Manila has accused the Chinese trawler of abandoning the vessel´s 22 Filipino crew members — later rescued by Vietnamese fishermen — but Beijing has rejected this. China states the trawler merely “bumped” the vessel, and tried to rescue the fishermen — but was “afraid of being besieged by other Filipino fishing boats”. Duterte accepted the Chinese government´s offer to conduct a joint investigation into the incident, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement, “to determine what really transpired”. The probe team should include “highly qualified and competent individuals, with the Philippines and China having one representative each, and a third member coming from a neutral country”, Panelo added.—AFP
MANILA: China and the Philippines agreed to conduct a joint inquiry over the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in disputed waters, President Rodrigo Duterte´s spokesman said Saturday. The June 9 incident, when the two boats collided in the South China Sea, has sparked public outrage. Manila has accused the Chinese trawler of abandoning the vessel´s 22 Filipino crew members — later rescued by Vietnamese fishermen — but Beijing has rejected this. China states the trawler merely “bumped” the vessel, and tried to rescue the fishermen — but was “afraid of being besieged by other Filipino fishing boats”. Duterte accepted the Chinese government´s offer to conduct a joint investigation into the incident, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement, “to determine what really transpired”. The probe team should include “highly qualified and competent individuals, with the Philippines and China having one representative each, and a third member coming from a neutral country”, Panelo added.—AFP