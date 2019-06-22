close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

Pak Volleyball office-bearers

Sports

June 23, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) elected its new office-bearers for another term of four years.

The meeting of the Elective General Council of PVF was held on Saturday at Pakistan Olympic House, under the Chairmanship of Ch Yaqoob, Chairman Federation to elect the office bearers. The following office bearers were unanimously elected by the house:-

Chairman Ch Yaqoob, President Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, Advisor M Khalid Mahmood, Vice Presidents Sohail Habib Tajik - Punjab, Ijaz Ahmad - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Khawar Mir - Punjab, Sardar Muhammad Durrani - Balochistan, Lt Col Nabeel Ahmad Rana - Army, Capt Nasir Mahmood - Navy, Group Captain Nousher Khan - PAF, Sanaullah - WAPDA, Sardar M Nawaz - AJK, Lady Vice President Ms. Shamsa Hashmi - Sindh, Secretary General Engr. Shah Naeem Zafar - Sindh, Treasurer Hassan Mazhar Hussain - Balochistan, Joint Secretary Dr. Shahid Masood - Sindh, Associate Secretaries Sardar Ahmad Khan - Punjab, Ms. Najma Anwar - Islamabad.

Members Executive Committee: Khalid Waqar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar M Farooq - AJK, M. B. Javed - Punjab, Ch. M Akram Islamabad, Tariq Mahmood - Railways, Mumtaz Hussain Shah - Police, Lady Members Ms. Sana Ali - Sindh, Ms. Zaib-un-Nisa - Balochistan, Athletes Commission Naseer Ahmed Member, Ms. Rabia Malik Member.

