Q-League delegation meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed confidence that the government would conveniently get next fiscal year’s budget passed in the National Assembly with the active assistance of its allies. In an obvious attempt to consolidate support for passing the national budget, the prime minister has started meetings with the legislators and leaders of his allied groups. The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former prime minster Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had an important meeting with Imran Khan Friday here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). He assured that his party being coalition partner of the government would make all out efforts for the passage of the budget. He was hopeful that the budget would be passed comfortably. Former deputy prime minister and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister Bashir Cheema, SAPMs Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Naeemul Haq and Member National Assembly belonging to the PML-Q Chaudhry Moonis Elahi were also present on the occasion.

Well-placed sources told The News that the prime minister thanked Chaudhry Shujaat for his assurance to support the government through every thick and thin. Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi made it clear to the prime minister that the PML-Q disregarding any reservations would stand by the PTI government for realisation of its dreams about the country. The sources hinted that Moonis Elahi will become part of the federal cabinet when extension in the cabinet is carried out.