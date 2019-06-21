Bhullar hits hole-in-one

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUNICH, Germany: Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar sunk a hole-in-one at the European Tour event in Munich on Friday, winning a car worth 194,000 euros ($219,705) for his efforts.
The 31-year-old, ranked 175th in the world, holed his tee shot on the par-three 17th hole after starting his second round on the back nine. Bhullar’s short-iron shot bounced in the fringes of the green before trickling forward and dropping into the side of the cup.
He had also made an eagle at the par-five 11th in Thursday’s opening round, but he followed his ace with a run of three straight bogeys to fall five strokes behind clubhouse leader Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa.
