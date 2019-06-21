Green fights through rain to lead Women’s PGA C’ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES, California: Hannah Green didn’t let an equipment oversight spoil her opening round at the Women’s PGA Championship, shooting a bogey-free 68 for a one-shot lead on Thursday.
Australia’s Green had a hard time keeping warm and dry because she forgot to put rain gear or towels in her bag on a day when bad weather made for some difficult playing conditions at the Hazeltine National golf course.
“I only brought one jacket and I was freezing cold,” she said. “My caddy and I both really weren’t prepared for the rain. “I thought it was going to come much later in the day after nine holes. Luckily there was a staff member from the course coming out with towels, otherwise I don’t know if I would have been able to keep hold of the club.”
But Green fought the elements and finished with a slim lead over runner-ups Mel Reid of England and South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo on a day when just 16 players broke par in Chaska, Minnesota. It was also not a good day for the host Americans as only one finished in the top 15.
Green needed just 23 putts on Thursday and her best shot came on the par-five seventh when she holed a bunker shot for a birdie. “As soon as it landed on the green I knew there was a chance of it going in. I guess I just had a lot of luck today with putts going in and getting good bounces,” she said.
The 22-year-old Green’s best previous finish at a major was a tie for 16th at last year’s ANA Inspiration. “I don’t think I ever had a tap-in putt for my par putts when I missed the green,” said Green, who is in her second year of the LPGA Tour. “Nearly every hole was a six-footer. I made all of them.”
Reid and Kim, winner of the 2014 Evian Championship, both had just one bogey on their cards for a three-under 69. Two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, Lin Xiyu of China and defending champion Park Sung-hyun are part of a group of a half dozen at 70.
The big group of players at 71 includes another pair of double-major champions, Ryu So-yeon and Lydia Ko, as well as those chasing their first major, Angel Yin, Lee Mi-rim, Chella Choi, Carlota Ciganda and Moriya Jutanugarn.
American Michelle Wie returned to competition for the first time in two months and stumbled her way to a shocking 12-over 84. “I was foolish to think I would shoot really well,” said a tearful Wie, who is coming off wrist surgery.
It matched the worst score for a round in her career. “It’s just one of those situations where I’m not entirely sure how much I have left in me. So even on the bad days, I’m just like trying to take time to enjoy it,” she said.
