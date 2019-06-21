Green fights through rain to lead Women’s PGA C’ship

LOS ANGELES, California: Hannah Green didn’t let an equipment oversight spoil her opening round at the Women’s PGA Championship, shooting a bogey-free 68 for a one-shot lead on Thursday.

Australia’s Green had a hard time keeping warm and dry because she forgot to put rain gear or towels in her bag on a day when bad weather made for some difficult playing conditions at the Hazeltine National golf course.

“I only brought one jacket and I was freezing cold,” she said. “My caddy and I both really weren’t prepared for the rain. “I thought it was going to come much later in the day after nine holes. Luckily there was a staff member from the course coming out with towels, otherwise I don’t know if I would have been able to keep hold of the club.”

But Green fought the elements and finished with a slim lead over runner-ups Mel Reid of England and South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo on a day when just 16 players broke par in Chaska, Minnesota. It was also not a good day for the host Americans as only one finished in the top 15.

Green needed just 23 putts on Thursday and her best shot came on the par-five seventh when she holed a bunker shot for a birdie. “As soon as it landed on the green I knew there was a chance of it going in. I guess I just had a lot of luck today with putts going in and getting good bounces,” she said.

The 22-year-old Green’s best previous finish at a major was a tie for 16th at last year’s ANA Inspiration. “I don’t think I ever had a tap-in putt for my par putts when I missed the green,” said Green, who is in her second year of the LPGA Tour. “Nearly every hole was a six-footer. I made all of them.”

Reid and Kim, winner of the 2014 Evian Championship, both had just one bogey on their cards for a three-under 69. Two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, Lin Xiyu of China and defending champion Park Sung-hyun are part of a group of a half dozen at 70.

The big group of players at 71 includes another pair of double-major champions, Ryu So-yeon and Lydia Ko, as well as those chasing their first major, Angel Yin, Lee Mi-rim, Chella Choi, Carlota Ciganda and Moriya Jutanugarn.

American Michelle Wie returned to competition for the first time in two months and stumbled her way to a shocking 12-over 84. “I was foolish to think I would shoot really well,” said a tearful Wie, who is coming off wrist surgery.

It matched the worst score for a round in her career. “It’s just one of those situations where I’m not entirely sure how much I have left in me. So even on the bad days, I’m just like trying to take time to enjoy it,” she said.