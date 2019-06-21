Cheetay launches Karachi operations

News Desk

KARACHI: Cheetay, a last mile e-commerce platform, has officially launched its operations in Karachi, a statement said on Friday. Cheetay CEO Ahmed Khan said, “It is an immensely exciting prospect to start our operations in Karachi, because we aim to be an omnipresent e-commerce platform that provides the audience with whatever they want.”

Having crossed the 3rd year mark in the business, they have established a concrete base in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi by delivering food from a multitude of restaurants. They were now offering the best deals, including an introductory promo-code “KHI300” worth Rs300 for one time use in Karachi. Cheetay Chief Logistics Officer Moeez Karim said given the increasing market demand and the opportunity to offer best in class customer experience, the move to expand geographically was imminent.

“This is an opportunity that we’ve been really looking forward to. Having established our base in Lahore and Islamabad by providing a seamless link between customers and vendors through our technology platform and ease of payments, the time is right to make the move (to Karachi),” he added.