Swabi tehsil members, officials quarrel over tendering

SWABI: The Members of Swabi Tehsil Council on Thursday quarreled with Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) officials over the delay in issuing a tender for sewing machines, sources said.

They said the members of the council accused Executive Engineer Raz Mohammad of using delaying tactics in issuing the tender.

The sources added the council members wanted the projects completed before the end of their tenure. Tehsil Nazim Wahid

Shah was also present on the occasion when the members of the council clashed with the XEN. The sources said the total amount of the tender was Rs17 million.

The sewing machines would be distributed among destitute women to help them earn a livelihood with dignity and honour.

When contacted, Tehsil Nazim Wahid Shah said the tender was once cancelled and later the contractor had completed all the requirements proposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA). They had made it clear that the delaying tactics adopted by the officials concerned were not acceptable to them.

When contacted, Rashid Sohail, one of the members of the council, said the members had called the contactor and officials to meet on Monday and that would be an important gathering because they had met the required criteria for the tender.

When contacted, the XEN said it’s true that there was a problem with the members of the council.