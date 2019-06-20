Lok Baithak held on folklore of Saraiki

Islamabad : Research and Media Section of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday organised the Lok Baithak on 'Folklore of Saraiki' here at its Media Centre.

The main purpose of the Lok Baithak was to revive the traditional informal sittings of the rural communities.

Renowned scholar from Dera Ghazi Khan Professor Sharif Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing participants, he said that without folklore there was no life. He said that Saraiki was thousands of years old language. He highlighted the history of Dera Ghazi Khan in his keynote speech.

He enlightened the audience on the content and significance of the folklore of Saraike and explored it in historical perspective.

Mazhar Lashari, a renowned journalist, historian, columnist and Tahir Baloch an urdu and Saraike poet also spoke on the topic and highlighted various aspects of the Dera Ghazi Khan in historical perspective.