Dewar-e-Mehrabani established on Murree Road

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has established 'Dewar-e-Mehrabani' (wall of kindness) to facilitate the poor students on Murree Road adjacent to Liaquat Bagh.

Talking to APP RDA Chairman Arif Abbasi said 'Dewar-e-Mehrabani' would provide the poor and needy students school uniforms and other educational things. He expressed that the purpose of setting up 'Dewar-e-Mehrabani' is to provide deserving students a learning needs who are unable to continue their studies because of lack of sources.

It is our moral and religious duty to help the deserving people.

Arif Abbasi has appealed to the citizens and students that they should donate extra books, copies and other donations, so that deserving children would not be deprived of education.

He said another purpose of its establishment is to feed the deserving people and served them respectfully.

He demanded the philanthropists to come forward and play their active role to help the needy people.