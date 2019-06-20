PMA fears harsher sanctions if Pakistan does not control polio

Following the emergence of three polio cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) censured the polio eradication initiative and the authorities for failing to control the crippling disease, fearing that harsher sanctions could be imposed on the country and its citizens if the state does not control the virus.

“Detection of 27 polio cases in the first six months is quite alarming, and the PMA is very much concerned over the rise in the reported cases of polio in Pakistan in 2019,” said PMA General Secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad.

“It is distressing to know that just during the first half of the year, 27 cases have been reported: three from Punjab, three from Sindh, 14 from KP and seven from KP Tribal District.”

He warned that harsher sanctions and restrictions could be imposed on Pakistan if immediate steps were not taken to prevent the circulation of the polio virus in the environment.

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed grave concern over the significant rise of polio cases in Pakistan. It has criticised that the polio eradication programme was no longer on track and stressed that it was now essential that the new government renewed its efforts.

Dr Sajjad said that there were only two countries in the world where polio still existed: Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan remains under a polio-linked travel restriction imposed by the WHO. In 2014 the WHO made it mandatory for all people travelling from Pakistan to carry a polio vaccination certificate.

“If we still do not feel our responsibility, more cases will be reported and we will have to suffer more sanctions from the international community, which would be disgraceful for the green passport holders,” added the PMA official.

“Now it is time for the government to chalk out a foolproof strategy to curb the polio virus on an emergency basis. To control this virus, sewage system will have to be made safe and seepage-less on a priority basis.”

The government should convince the masses to vaccinate their children positively instead of threatening them. Nobody can force the parents for allowing administration of polio drops to their children through any law or FIR.

The government will have to run a strong campaign to make people aware of the severity of the polio disease and the importance of its vaccine.

The government should particularly convince the people that the vaccine is very effective for the eradication of polio and it is absolutely not harmful in any way. The government should also work to remove all the misconceptions about the polio drops from the people’s minds.

The PMA believes that a strong positive awareness campaign through the print, electronic and social media should be initiated. The association also suggests that all the stakeholders be involved in the awareness campaign.