Young doctors vow to move court against private hospitals

PESHAWAR: The Private Doctors Association, Youth Wing, has announced to file contempt of court petition against private hospitals for violating directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and PMDC.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Dr Qazi Shahbaz and Dr Zeeshan, house job doctors in private hospitals, said the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had issued instructions to private hospitals on the directives of SC of Pakistan to issue monthly honoraria to house jobs doctors equal to the govt hospitals.

However, the private hospitals were paying only Rs35,000 to Rs 43,000 against the SC directives.