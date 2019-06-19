Pak trio enter Asian Snooker quarterfinals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s trio of Asjad Iqbal, Babar Masih and Mohammad Bilal blasted their way into the quarterfinals of the ACBS Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2019 being held in Doha on Wednesday.

Asjad in the pre-quarter-finals did a fine job when he wacked Ahmed Saif of Qatar 4-1 with the frames score of 86-36, 52-38, 75-8, 0-91, 82-0 (51).

Meanwhile Babar Masih outwitted Amir Sarkhosh of Iran 4-3 to make it to the quarter-finals with the frames score of 24-61, 4-77 (60), 79-0 (74), 100-1 (78), 4-69 (63), 99-01 (62), 73-67). Muhammad Bilal then defeated Mohsen Bukshaisha of Qatar 4-2 in the next pre-quarters with the frames score of 60-58, 90-27, 75-46, 35-66, 22-65, 65-25.

Earlier, Babar Masih in the round of 24 defeated defending champion Amir Sarkhosh from Iran. Asjad Iqbal got the better of Kingsley Ang of Singapore 4-3 with the frames score of 63-24, 49-59, 65-10, 71-47, 5-78, 32-69, 74-19. Zulfiqar A. Qadir went down against Mohsen Bukshaisha of Qatar 4-2. The frames score was 58-16, 77-25 (71), 64-14 (50), 12-79, 46-56, 67-12.