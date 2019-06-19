UK man first convicted for making 3D-printer gun

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A 26-year-old man has become the first person in Britain to be convicted of making a firearm with a 3D printer that was capable of firing a lethal shot, police said on Wednesday. Components for the weapon were discovered during a drugs raid on a home in central London in October 2017. Tendai Muswere, who pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to manufacturing a firearm, told detectives he was printing the 3D gun for a university project.
