UK man first convicted for making 3D-printer gun

LONDON: A 26-year-old man has become the first person in Britain to be convicted of making a firearm with a 3D printer that was capable of firing a lethal shot, police said on Wednesday. Components for the weapon were discovered during a drugs raid on a home in central London in October 2017. Tendai Muswere, who pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to manufacturing a firearm, told detectives he was printing the 3D gun for a university project.