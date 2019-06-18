Bilawal, Shahbaz vow to block budget passage

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday decided to form an opposition committee to block the passage of budget from the National Assembly. “We have decided to form a committee to formulate the strategy to block the passage of budget from the National Assembly as it is anti-people budget and we have to protect the people of Pakistan from it,” Bilawal said after meeting Shahbaz.