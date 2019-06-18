close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Bilawal, Shahbaz vow to block budget passage

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday decided to form an opposition committee to block the passage of budget from the National Assembly. “We have decided to form a committee to formulate the strategy to block the passage of budget from the National Assembly as it is anti-people budget and we have to protect the people of Pakistan from it,” Bilawal said after meeting Shahbaz.

