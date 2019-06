Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza for Mursi offered in various cities

LAHORE: Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza for former Egyptian president Dr Muhammad Mursi was offered in various cities of the country on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Tuesday.

A large number of people gathered in almost all major cities to pay homage to the man who challenged the US-Israel nexus against the oppressed Palestinians.

Senator Sirajul Haq led the prayers at Jinnah Park, Peshawar, while JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem led the prayers at Rawalpindi, and Hafiz Naeemur Rahman in Karachi. At Mansoora, Lahore, Maulana Abdul Maalik led the prayers, which were attended by hundreds of workers and leaders including Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Liaquat Baloch and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz.

The JI leadership paid glowing tributes to Dr Mursi. Senator Sirajul Haq said Dr Mursi embraced martyrdom but refused to bow before dictatorship or give up his demand for liberation of Masjid-e-Aqsa.

Speaking at Mansoora, Liaquat Baloch said living Mursi was a threat for the Egyptian dictator General Sisi, and after martyrdom, he had become a symbol of fear for the Sisi regime.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem said the satanic powers of the world had no idea that Dr Mursi would reach the corridors of power by gaining so much votes, as they had made all arrangements that the Islam-lovers did not get votes and Islam could not come forth as a system of life.