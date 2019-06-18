close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Man killed, son injured in Mansehra clash

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and his son sustained injuries when the rival group allegedly attacked them with clubs and sticks in Chitta Batta area on Tuesday.

The sources said Badiuzzaman had warned his relative, Mohammad Sheeraz not to be mixed with his son, Shahzada which instigated him, and he attacked the former and his son along with his accomplices, leaving both of them seriously injured. They were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Badiuzzaman dead.

The body was handed over to the family on completion of medico-legal formalities at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The police started raids to arrest accused who had managed to flee after the attack.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan