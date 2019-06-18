Man killed, son injured in Mansehra clash

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and his son sustained injuries when the rival group allegedly attacked them with clubs and sticks in Chitta Batta area on Tuesday.

The sources said Badiuzzaman had warned his relative, Mohammad Sheeraz not to be mixed with his son, Shahzada which instigated him, and he attacked the former and his son along with his accomplices, leaving both of them seriously injured. They were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Badiuzzaman dead.

The body was handed over to the family on completion of medico-legal formalities at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The police started raids to arrest accused who had managed to flee after the attack.