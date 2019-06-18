SCB Saadiq wins award

KARACHI: The Banker recognised Standard Chartered Saadiq as the 'Best Islamic Bank for the year 2019' award, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Banker awards are among the most prestigious awards, designed to recognize institutions that have made significant contributions to the banking and finance industry. Standard Chartered Saadiq was competing with some of the largest players in the banking Industry and has won this award on the basis of its competence and commitment to clients.

Azhar Aslam, head of Islamic banking, Standard Chartered Pakistan, said, the award comes as a recognition of the bank;s efforts to provide its clients efficient, and convenient shariah compliant solutions.