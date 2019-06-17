Cop, woman found dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified gunmen killed a young cop and a woman and injured a colleague of the deceased man under mysterious circumstances in Aman Kot area in Nowshera district.

One Ameen Khan belonging to Hazarkhwani in Peshawar told officials of the Pabbi Police Station that he came to know that the bodies of his son Aqib Khan, 27, and an unidentified woman, 28, dressed in a bridal dress were lying dumped at a deserted place in Aman Kot.

He said when he arrived at the scene he saw that his son, who was a police official deputed at the Central Prison Peshawar, and the woman were lying dead in the agriculture fields. The complainant said that Waqas Shah belonging to Akbarpura in Nowshera, who was the colleague of his son, was also lying unconscious at the spot in injured condition.

Ameen Khan said that his family did not have enmity. Waqas Shah was taken to a hospital in Pabbi. Later, he was referred to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, where he was under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.

The identity of the woman, who was dressed in a bridal dress and had applied heavy make-up, could not be established. The police took DNA samples from her body and sent it to the forensic lab. The body of the slain man was handed over to his family after carrying out the post-mortem. The woman was buried temporarily by the tehsil municipal administration officials.