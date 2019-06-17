Crackdown on polythene bags underway in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Lower Dir district has topped the list of districts in crackdown against polythene bags and so far confiscated a total of 6,025 kg polythene bags from different parts of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai told this correspondent that following directives from the provincial government, massive crackdown was underway against polythene bags in all parts of the district. Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and TMO Timergara Pervez Khan jointly inspected various retailer shops of polythene bags in Timergara bazaar and confiscated 350kg the plastic shopping bags. Directives were issued to vegetable, fruit sellers and hotel owners to use cloth, biodegradable, and disposable bags available in the market, which are environment friendly.He said the crackdown would continue till complete elimination of polythene bags. The official said the only manufacturing unit of polythene bags in Chakdara has been sealed.