Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Pakistan Squash Circuit-I to be held at Mushaf Complex

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan will host Pakistan Squash Circuit-I at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad, from August 26-30. The closing date for entries is July 2. The main draw is of 24 places, including two wildcards and one PSA Invitee. This event is likely to be open only for Pakistani nationals. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is the organiser. The venue can accommodate up to 1000 spectators. A four-sided glass court will be used as well as glass-back courts during the championship.

