Construction of plaza on graveyard land in Charsadda protested

CHARSADDA: The residents of Garhi Hameed Gul and Papra Koroona on Sunday staged a protest demonstration against the construction of a commercial plaza on the land of a graveyard on the Tangi Road.

The protesters, including Misal Khan, Tariq Shah, Zahir Shah, Musa Khan, Firdous, Taimur, Akhtar Munir, Mumtaz and others alleged that members of the land mafia had levelled graves at the graveyard to build a commercial plaza on its land with the connivance of the officials of the Auqaf Department.

They said they had approached the officials of the Auqaf Department, but no action was taken. The protesters alleged that the members of the land mafia also levelled the grave of a child who had died recently and was buried at the graveyard.

They appealed to the chief minister and deputy commissioner of Charsadda to take action against the land mafia and help stop the construction of the plaza or else they would commit self-immolation.