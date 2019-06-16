close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

Three killed in Swat road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

MINGORA: Three people, including two girls, were killed and another injured when a pick-up vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Madyan area in the Swat district on Sunday. It was learnt that the vehicle was heading to Madyan when the driver lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a sharp turn and it fell into a gorge.

Shah Nazar, Sheema Bibi and Azra Bibi were killed in the accident. Nisarul Haq was injured in the mishap. The dead and injured were taken to the civil hospital in Madyan. The bodies of the victims were handed over to the relatives after carrying out the post-mortem.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan