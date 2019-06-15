‘Pakistan heading forward on diplomatic front’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said Pakistan is heading forward successfully on the diplomatic front and its future is bright, stable and peaceful because of the successful policies of the government. He was addressing a meeting of various delegations representing political and business communities from different areas of the province at the Governor’s House on Saturday. He said for the first time, the Punjab budget was aimed at promoting human development by ascribing special attention towards education and health sectors. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision relates to political stability in the country, strengthening parliamentary sovereignty, shielding judicial independence and autonomy of other institutions.