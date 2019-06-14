Pakistan to hold Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) have joined hands to host the Olympic qualifiers expected to be participated by leading shuttlers of more than 35 countries.

The tournament, which will be held at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad from November 7-11, would see players from around the globe competing for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PBF secretary and chairman Development Committee of Badminton Asia Wajid Ali Chaudhry, who called on the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza here on Friday, confirmed to ‘The News’ that the government promised full support for the tournament.

“I am thankful to the minister for promising full support to the federation to host the Olympic qualifiers. Since the best players from the world are expected to compete, government support would help us organise the event in a befitting manner,” Wajid said.

IPC secretary Akbar Durrani was also present in the meeting. “Minister directed PSB to make the venue ready for the international event.”