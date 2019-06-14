close
June 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

IPC, PBF join hands to host Olympic badminton qualifiers

Sports

June 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) have joined hands to host Olympic Qualifiers expected to be participated by leading shuttlers from more than 35 countries.

The tournament that will be held at the Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad from November 7-11 would see players from around the globe competing for a place in the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo (Japan).

Wajid Ali Chaudhry, secretary PBF and Chairman Development Committee of Badminton Asia who called on the Minister IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad Friday confirmed to The News that government promised full support and cooperation for the tournament. “I am thankful to Minister for promising full support and cooperation to the federation to host the Olympic Qualifier. Since the best players from all over the world are expected to compete, government support would help us organize the event in a befitting manner,” Wajid said.Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani was also present in the meeting. “Minister directed PSB to make the venue ready by the time for the international event.”

