Fri Jun 14, 2019
AFP
June 14, 2019

Nine killed in Afghan attack

Top Story

AFP
June 14, 2019

JALALABAD: At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured by a suicide bomber on Thursday in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, an official said.The bomber, who was on foot, detonated a device near a local police checkpoint, according to a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province. “Four security personnel and five civilians have been killed and 12 more, including three security personnel, wounded,” said Attaullah Khogyani. There was at least one child among the fatalities, while three others were among those wounded. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

