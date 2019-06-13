close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
June 14, 2019

Political graft

Newspost

 
June 14, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Incompetence is costly’ (June 12) by Miftah Ismail. According to Transparency International, a much bigger threat to the economy is political graft which describes the extent to which politicians use their power for political gain.

The literature is quite clear on the negative impacts that corruption has on the economy both in the short and long term. This in turn dramatically reduces consumers’ purchasing power. The writer has rightly asserted the importance of competence to offset the negative impact of political graft on the economy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

