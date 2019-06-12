Cricket brawl leaves three dead in Sukkur

SUKKUR: As many as eight people were killed in different incidents on Wednesday. In a sad commentary over the affairs of society, five people were murdered over trivial issues, while three lost their lives in an accident

Three members of the Odho clan were gunned down allegedly by armed Jakhrani tribesmen following a scuffle among boys. Boys who were playing cricket had a scuffle during the game in Gharhi Khairpur, Jacobabad, on Wednesday following which armed Jakhrani tribesmen allegedly attacked village Sher Khan Odho. Three victims including two boys Sobdar Ali, Nadir Ali and Zamir Hussain were killed on the spot, while seven including a baby girl Sana, Muzamil, Lal Bakhash, Amir, Azad and Gul Muhammed were injured.

In another dispute two people including a father and his son were killed while five people including two women were injured in village Jummo Dasti in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station in Jacobabad. According to police, the incident was the result of a dispute between two brothers over building of a wall. On Wednesday, a brother allegedly attacked the house of Bahram killing Bahram Ali Dasti and his son Liaquat Ali Dasti and injured their wives. In a tragic road accident, three people were killed and five, including a bridegroom and others, were injured when an oil tanker hit a van at Panjho Dero Laro near Naudero.

The van was returning from a marriage carrying bride and the bridegroom along with others when the collision took place. It led to on-the- spot death of three children Abid, Jahanghir and Nazakat Ali Mirani. The bridegroom Shahid Ali, besides Abdul Shakoor, Sajid Hussain and Nasrullah were also injured. Fortunately, the bride was spared any serious injuries. Locals rushed to the scene and helped remove the injured to the Larkana Hospital.