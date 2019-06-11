Five passengers killed, 40 injured as bus overturns

HAFIZABAD: Five passengers were killed while more than 40 sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Sukheke on Tuesday. The bus was carrying passengers to Lahore from Rawalpindi when its tyre burst and it overturned on Motorway M-2. As a result, five passengers, including Faizan and Nusrat Bibi, were killed on the spot while 40 others sustained injuries.