Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

Five passengers killed, 40 injured as bus overturns

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

HAFIZABAD: Five passengers were killed while more than 40 sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Sukheke on Tuesday. The bus was carrying passengers to Lahore from Rawalpindi when its tyre burst and it overturned on Motorway M-2. As a result, five passengers, including Faizan and Nusrat Bibi, were killed on the spot while 40 others sustained injuries.

