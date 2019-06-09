Opp should support govt against terrorism: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has urged all the Opposition parties to come on the same page against terrorism and to protect national interest. “Opposition should not conspire to weaken the government rather it should stand with the government against terrorism, Pakistan is going through difficult times, so protecting and safeguarding our national interest becomes our supreme responsibility,” the governor said Sunday while talking to a delegation of PTI members who called on him at the Governor’s House. “Terrorists are backed by foreign hostile powers who want to see Pakistan dismembered, we have pledged to dismantle all terrorists’ networks, their financing and all their facilitators,” he added. He said we must also appreciate the sacrifices which our armed forces have made for defending the country.