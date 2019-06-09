close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Opp should support govt against terrorism: Sarwar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has urged all the Opposition parties to come on the same page against terrorism and to protect national interest. “Opposition should not conspire to weaken the government rather it should stand with the government against terrorism, Pakistan is going through difficult times, so protecting and safeguarding our national interest becomes our supreme responsibility,” the governor said Sunday while talking to a delegation of PTI members who called on him at the Governor’s House. “Terrorists are backed by foreign hostile powers who want to see Pakistan dismembered, we have pledged to dismantle all terrorists’ networks, their financing and all their facilitators,” he added. He said we must also appreciate the sacrifices which our armed forces have made for defending the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan