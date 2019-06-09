Body of missing child recovered in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The body of a seven-year-old missing child, who mysteriously disappeared on Saturday, was recovered from the Mohabbat Canal. Reports said seven-year old Sabtain Soomro s/o Khalil Ahmed Soomro from Abid Colony Khairpur mysteriously disappeared on Saturday from near his home as his parents reported to the police. On Sunday, a body was recovered from Muhabbat Canal near Kotdiji that was identified as the missing child. The residents and relatives demonstrated against the police accusing them responsible for the incident and blamed that the police did not take any effort to search for the missing child. They also demanded the arrest of unknown killers. The SSP Khairpur, Umar Tufail Khan, formed a committee led by ASP City Dr Imran to probe the incident adding that an alleged suspect Shahzain Jaghirani was arrested. He said an investigation is underway. The SSP said the report of the post-mortem may determine the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, PPP MNA, Nafisa Shah Jilani also directed the SSP Khairpur to trace the killers and told the police to devise a strategy to prevent any such incidents in future.