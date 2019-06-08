Nine injured in Haripur accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: At least nine passengers, including women and children, were injured when a Rawalpindi-bound coaster collided with a jeep here on Saturday. Police and eyewitnesses said that coaster No 5183 GLTA carrying 45 passengers collided with the jeep near Jabi Baka village, some 12 km from here. As a result, nine passengers, including five women and two children, were injured. The injured were shifted to the trauma centre in Haripur from where four of them were referred to Abbottabad Medical Complex for tertiary care, police said.
HARIPUR: At least nine passengers, including women and children, were injured when a Rawalpindi-bound coaster collided with a jeep here on Saturday. Police and eyewitnesses said that coaster No 5183 GLTA carrying 45 passengers collided with the jeep near Jabi Baka village, some 12 km from here. As a result, nine passengers, including five women and two children, were injured. The injured were shifted to the trauma centre in Haripur from where four of them were referred to Abbottabad Medical Complex for tertiary care, police said.