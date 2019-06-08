Nine injured in Haripur accident

HARIPUR: At least nine passengers, including women and children, were injured when a Rawalpindi-bound coaster collided with a jeep here on Saturday. Police and eyewitnesses said that coaster No 5183 GLTA carrying 45 passengers collided with the jeep near Jabi Baka village, some 12 km from here. As a result, nine passengers, including five women and two children, were injured. The injured were shifted to the trauma centre in Haripur from where four of them were referred to Abbottabad Medical Complex for tertiary care, police said.