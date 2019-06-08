Minor girl found dead at neighbour’s house in Karachi

KARACHI: A two-year-old girl found dumped in a drum at a neigbour's house in the Sharafi Goth, Malir on Saturday evening later died during treatment.

She was identified as Urwaa, daughter of Rahimullah. The house is located in Mominabad No 1, Sharafi Goth. Malir's SSP Irfan Bahadur said the girl was found dumped in a water drum at the house of Rahimullah’s neighbour. SSP Irfan said the girl was unconscious and was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she died during treatment.

During investigations, it was found that Rahimullah, his wife and children had gone to Bahria Town for a picnic on Friday night and left Urwaa at home with other relatives. When they returned, they found the child missing. The family searched everywhere and checked with the neighbours also but did not get any clue of her whereabouts, after which they lodged a report at the police station. It was Saturday evening when the girl was found dumped in a water drum at a neighbour’s house.

Bahadur said the police have detained Shamsur Rehman, a cousin of the child's father Rahimullah on suspicion and have requested the hospital authorities for conducting the post-mortem. Bahadur maintained that it is too early to say anything about the girl’s disappearance and death before the post-mortem report.