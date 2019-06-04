close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 5, 2019

Ukraine cops arrested over drunken shooting of 5-year-old boy

World

AFP
June 5, 2019

KIEV: Ukraine on Tuesday arrested two policemen on suspicion of shooting dead a five-year-old boy while drunk in a case that has sparked outrage over lingering corruption and impunity in the force. The National Bureau of Investigations said the shooting took place last Friday when the two patrol officers were drinking alcohol in a yard of a residential house in the town of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky, 70 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of Kiev. While shooting at metal cans, they “hit a five-year-old boy,” the investigators said in a statement. The boy, named by local authorities as Kyrylo Tlyavov, died of head injuries in hospital on Sunday. The officers initially denied any guilt, claiming he had slipped and hit his head on a rock.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World