Ukraine cops arrested over drunken shooting of 5-year-old boy

KIEV: Ukraine on Tuesday arrested two policemen on suspicion of shooting dead a five-year-old boy while drunk in a case that has sparked outrage over lingering corruption and impunity in the force. The National Bureau of Investigations said the shooting took place last Friday when the two patrol officers were drinking alcohol in a yard of a residential house in the town of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky, 70 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of Kiev. While shooting at metal cans, they “hit a five-year-old boy,” the investigators said in a statement. The boy, named by local authorities as Kyrylo Tlyavov, died of head injuries in hospital on Sunday. The officers initially denied any guilt, claiming he had slipped and hit his head on a rock.