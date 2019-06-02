Buzdar takes notice as eight newborns die at Sahiwal hospital

SAHIWAL/LAHORE: At least eight newborn babies died at the District Head Quarters (DHQ) hospital in Sahiwal which officials blamed on a non-functioning air conditioner in the nursery, prompting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to order an inquiry into the incident on Sunday.

Geo News quoted Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner Mian Zaman as saying temperatures rose in the children’s ward at the hospital resulting in the deaths of children. He added the air-conditioning unit from another office was taken and installed in the children’s ward.

Dr Shahid Nazeer, the hospital’s medical superintendent, also blamed the air conditioning. He denied the children died due to the alleged negligence on the part of doctors.Enraged at the death of the children, their heirs staged a protest on the Noor Shah Road, calling for strict action against the doctors of the government-run hospital. However, they called off their protest and dispersed after the local police held talks with them and assured them of action against those responsible for the incident.

Later, Additional Health Secretary Rafaqat Ali said five of the newborns died at the time when the AC was working properly, while the rest died after it stopped functioning.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Secretary Health and Commissioner Sahiwal about the incident. He said legal action should be taken against those responsible for the negligence.Buzdar said that all sympathies of the Punjab government were with the bereaved families. “I have ordered an investigation into the tragic incident,” he said.