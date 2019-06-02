JIT to probe murder of three brothers in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to probe the murder case of three brothers which will have cops and intelligence agencies personnel as members, said a senior police officer.

Deputy Inspector General of the Mardan Police, Muhammad Ali Khan, and District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan and Superintendent of Police Nazeer Khan addressed an emergency press conference at the Police Lines on Sunday.

They informed the media about the progress in the Umarzai town triple murder case. The families of the slain persons were present on the occasion. The Mardan Region DIG Muhammad Ali Khan said that the team of police officers had expedited the work and arrested the alleged facilitator of the triple murder, Naseem.

The official said Naseem sheltered the main accused, Nadir Khan, arranged air ticket for him and accompanied him to Malaysia as well.

He said the accused Naseem was arrested from the Islamabad International Airport from his return from Malaysia.

The DIG said a total of 30 persons, including five facilitators, had been arrested so far. The vehicle of the main accused Nadir Khan had been seized by the police.

He said the NADRA had been asked to block the Computerised National Identity Cards of the accused and the State Bank of Pakistan told to frieze the accounts of the suspects. The official said the family members of the slain persons would be provided full protection. The affected families' members expressed satisfaction at the police actions taken thus far.