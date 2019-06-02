One killed, 50 injured in Haripur road accident

HARIPUR: One passenger was killed while 50 others were injured, 10 of them seriously, when a speeding van overturned near the Swat Chowk early Sunday.

According to the City Police, a Mansehra-bound Karachi Coach No 9090 was near the Swat Chowk on the GT Road when the driver lost control over the steering wheel due to reckless driving.

The bus fell on a motorcar No 5833 crossing the bus right at that time. Over 50 passengers, including women and children, who were going to native districts for celebrating Eidul Fitr were injured. The rescue workers shifted the injured to the Haripur Trauma Centre where one Naheed Akhtar succumbed to injuries.

Ten of the 50 injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for tertiary care. The car driver identified as Nazir Ahmed, however, suffered minor injuries despite his car was completely damaged in the accident.