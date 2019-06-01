close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Three killed in Haripur incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

HARIPUR: Three people, including a married woman, were killed in different parts of Haripur city, police said here on Saturday.

In the limits of Khalabat Township Police Station, a married woman identified as Rehana Bibi was sitting on a cot in the courtyard of her home Friday night when she was hit by a stray bullet. She suffered an injury to her head and later died in the hospital. The same evening, Imaduddin Ahmed, 18, a resident of Talokar village, died in a road accident. He was coming from Hasanabdal on his motorbike when he lost control of the bike and it collided with the roadside tree.

In separate incident, Attiqur Rehman, a resident of Darwesh village, died when a speeding truck hit his bike near Swat Chowk on GT road.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan