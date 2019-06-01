Three killed in Haripur incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: Three people, including a married woman, were killed in different parts of Haripur city, police said here on Saturday.
In the limits of Khalabat Township Police Station, a married woman identified as Rehana Bibi was sitting on a cot in the courtyard of her home Friday night when she was hit by a stray bullet. She suffered an injury to her head and later died in the hospital. The same evening, Imaduddin Ahmed, 18, a resident of Talokar village, died in a road accident. He was coming from Hasanabdal on his motorbike when he lost control of the bike and it collided with the roadside tree.
In separate incident, Attiqur Rehman, a resident of Darwesh village, died when a speeding truck hit his bike near Swat Chowk on GT road.
