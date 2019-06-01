Two car lifters held, vehicles recovered

The police claimed to have arrested two car lifters and recovered a motorcar and a motorbike from their possession here on Saturday.

Station House Officer of City Police Station Siddique Shah told the media that a few days ago, a motorcar (LEA 7592) and motorcycle (RIL 2849) were stolen from the limits of Haripur City Police Station.

After collecting initial evidence, he claimed, he arrested Zeeshan Shani of Mohallah Daud Abad and Adil of Mohallah Naseem Town who during the investigation confessed that they were part of a gang of car lifters and they had stolen the car and motorbike.

The accused helped the police in recovery of the stolen car and motorcycle. The SHO claimed that efforts were afoot to arrest the other members of the gang and trace some other cases of car lifting.

Walk held

A walk was staged here to educate the residents of Haripur city about the importance of cleanliness.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah led the walk while Assistant Director Local Government Abdul Rasheed Gujjar, members of different organisations, teachers and local government representatives participated in the event.

The walk started from TMA Hall and the participants carrying placards and banners walked on GT Road and main bazaar.

At the end of the walk, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah spoke to the participants of the walk. He said that on the directives of provincial government, Ashra-e-Safai or ten-day cleanliness drive has been launched in the city.

He said that under the campaign, the importance of making the city and its localities and streets clean would be highlighted and with the help of TMA staff and local communities, the sense of proper disposal of solid waste would be encouraged.