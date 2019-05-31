11 prisoners released from Haripur jail

HARIPUR: The authorities on Friday released 11 prisoners from the Haripur Central Jail after the government paid the amount of fine and diyat on their behalf, an official said. Superintendent Haripur Central Jail Maqsoodur Rehman Khattak said the 11 prisoners had completed their jail term but they had to remain behind bars for failing to pay the fine and diyat. He said that since the prisoners belonged to poor families and could not arrange the amount of fine and diyat, therefore, they could not be released despite undergoing their jail term. He said some of the prisoners had been languishing in the jail since 2014. However, he said the provincial government paid Rs36.1 million as fine and diyat on behalf of the 11 prisoners. He added that the prisoners were released after fulfilling the formalities and procedure. The jail administration arranged a ceremony for the released prisoners. Those released thanked the government for helping to secure their release. They told reporters that they would now be able to spend Eid with families. The released prisoners included Muhammad Jan, Wakil Muhammad, Sabz Ali, Muhammad Iqbal, Riaz Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Muhammad Zardad, Habibur Rehman, Abdul Ghaffar, Jehanzeb and Guldin. They belonged to Lower Dir, Buner, Peshawar, Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.