‘Strict accountability better for security’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami acting ameer Liaqat Baloch welcomed the stringent accountability in the armed forces at the highest level and said the step would strengthen national security.

Addressing the central advisory committee Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) at Mansoora on Friday, he said the presidential reference against most respected judges of the superior judiciary known for delivering strong judgments in line with the Constitution despite President Arif Alvi’s reservations in this regard had surprised the nation. He said it appeared that the pressure on the superior judiciary was being increased. However, he said, undue pressure on the judiciary would provide a cause for protest.

Liaqat Baloch said enforcement of the system of Madina State was essential for solving the problems facing the country.He said that the religious parties would intensify public pressure for the enforcement of the sublime system practiced in the Madina State and would also highlight social, educational and judiciary system of the Islamic state.

He said all religious parties were of opinion that the unity of the Muslim Ummah would help solve the problems of the Muslim world. He said that peace in the world was not possible without solving the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

He said Modi government in India was facing recession and other economic problems and the threats to Pakistan from India were likely to increase in the days ahead. He demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan unify the nation to gain strength as any outside support would not work.

Meanwhile, senior JI leader and former naib ameer Hafiz Idrees, delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid said it was collective responsibility of the Muslim world to support liberation of the Qibla-e Awwal and protection of the Palestinians.

Hafiz Idrees said the Zionists were bent upon destroying the Qibla-e-Awwal to build the Solomon Temple at the site.He said that the Muslim rulers who were supporting the Zionists conspiracy were traitors. He said it was most shocking that some Muslim rulers were siding with the enemy in such a plan.