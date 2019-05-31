Heroes CC Quetta cruise into KG Ramazan Cricket semis

KARACHI: Heroes Cricket Club Quetta stormed into the semi-finals of the Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 after knocking out last year’s runners-up Qasmi Gymkhana in the quarter-finals here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

Heroes CC extended their brilliant run in the competition by bowling out Qasmi Gymkhana for 111 in 19.4 overs and then reaching the target in only 13.4 overs to win the game by a comfortable margin of six wickets.

Qasmi Gymkhana, who opted to bat after winning the toss, got off to a flyer through opener Zakir Malik who hammered two sixes and seven fours in his 21-ball 42 in the 47-run first-wicket stand in which the contribution of his partner was just one run off five balls.

It was the only passage of play during the game when Qasmi Gymkhana held the upper hand. There was no looking back for Heroes CC from then on as they claimed all 10 wickets for the addition of only 64 runs in one of the most dramatic collapses witnessed during the four-week-long event.

Off-spinner Sohrab Baloch, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, picked up three wickets for 34 while left-arm spinners Aamir Sohail and Khushdil Shah bagged a couple of wickets so did medium-pacer Muhammad Tahir.

Heroes CC lost the wicket of opener Fawad Khan early but his partner Sami-ur-Rahman made amends with a quickfire 39 off 19 balls with the help of one six and five fours. Usman Maya’s unbeaten 34 off 36 balls took them through to the target rather leisurely with six wickets and as many overs in hand despite fine spells from off-spinner Abid Qasmi (2-26) and left-arm spinner Wasim Ali (2-29). Quetta Gladiators Academy will be taking on Eaton Cricket Club in the first semi-final on Saturday (today).