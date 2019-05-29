Vacation schedule

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher Education, Archives & Libraries Department has notified the flowing schedule of vacation for the year 2019-20 for all the Government and private colleges within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the schedule, in Plain Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the summer vacations will be from 15th June to 25th August 2019.

The winter vacation will be from 25th Dec 2019 to 31st Dec 2019. The spring vacation will be from 2nd April 2020 to 8th April 2020.

In hilly/ snowy areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the summer vacations will be from 1st July 2019 to 28th July 2019. The winter vacations will be from 26th Dec 2019 to 23rd Feb 2020. The spring vacations will be from 2nd April 2020 to 8th April 2020. It was notified by the Higher Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.